Apple Silicon Games

Games

Browse the list of games with Game Performance Reports on Apple Silicon Macs

This list is regularly updated and might temporarily include duplicate entries


Title playable via is it playable?
112 Operator Steam yes
A Dance Of Fire And Ice Steam yes
A Hat in Time Steam yes
A Song of Saya no
A Total War Saga: Troy yes
AER: Memories of Old Steam yes
ARK: Survival Evolved no
Age of Empires HD Edition Steam yes
Age of Empires II HD no
Age of Empires II HD Edition Steam yes
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Steam yes
Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Steam yes
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition no
Age of Mythology: Extended Edition Steam yes
Age of Wonders: Planetfall Steam yes
Albion Online Steam yes
Alien Swarm Reactive Drop Steam yes
Alien: Isolation Steam yes
Alpha Centauri no
American Truck Simulator Steam yes
Amnesia: The Dark Descent no
Among Us Steam, iOS yes
Aperture Tag: The Paint Gun Testing Initiative Steam yes
Apex Legends GeForce Now yes
Arcania no
Arma 2 Steam yes
Arma 3 no
Asphalt 9 Legends App Store yes
Assassin's Creed Brotherhood no
Assassin's Creed Rogue Cracked Version yes
Assetto Corsa Steam yes
Automation: The Car Company Tycoon Game Steam yes
Baba is You Steam yes
Baldur's Gate 3 Steam yes
Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition Steam yes
Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition Steam, GOG.com yes
Banished Steam yes
Barotrauma Steam yes
Bastion Steam yes
Batman: Arkham City Steam yes
Battle Brothers no
BattleBlock Theater Steam yes
Battlefield 3 Origin yes
Battlefield Bad Company 2 Cracked yes
Bayonetta Steam in Windows via Parallels yes
BeamNG.drive Steam yes
Bioshock 2: Remastered Steam yes
Bioshock Remastered Steam yes
Black & White 2 no
Blood Card no
Bloons TD 6 Steam yes
Bloons TD Battles Steam yes
Bomber Crew Steam yes
Borderlands 2 Steam yes
Borderlands 3 Epic Games Launcher yes
Brawlhalla no
Broken Sword 5 - The Serpent's Curse no
Bugsnax no
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Steam yes
Call of Duty Black Ops no
Call of Duty Mobile iOS sideload yes
Call of Duty: Black Ops II no
Call of Duty: Black Ops III yes
Call of Duty: Warzone no
Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood no
Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 Steam yes
Carmageddon iOS IPA sideloaded yes
Castle Crashers Steam yes
Caves of Qud Steam yes
Celeste no
Cities: Skylines Steam yes
CityState no
Civilization IV: Beyond the Sword Steam yes
Civilization V Steam yes
Civilization VI Steam yes
Civilization: Beyond Earth Steam yes
Clash Of Clans iOS (manual IPA) yes
Clash Royale iOS IPA sideloaded yes
Combat Arms Reloaded no
Command & Conquer Remastered Collection no
Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 Steam yes
Command and Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars Steam yes
Commandos 2 HD Remastered no
Company of Heroes no
Company of Heroes 2 Steam yes
Company of Heroes: Opposing Forces no
Conarium Steam yes
Control no
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) Steam yes
Crusader Kings II Steam yes
Crusader Kings III Steam yes
Crysis Steam, DVD yes
Cuphead yes
Cyberpunk 2077 Stadia, GeForce Now yes
DOOM Eternal no
DOSBox yes
DOTA 2 Steam yes
Dancing Line Mac App Store yes
Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Steam yes
Dark Raider iOS yes
Dark Souls II: Scholar of The First Sin Steam yes
Dark Souls III Steam yes
Dark Souls: Remastered Steam yes
Darkest Dungeon Steam yes
Darksiders II no
Darkwood Steam yes
Darwin Project no
Dawn of Man Steam yes
Dayturn viewer for OpenSim yes
Dead Cells Steam yes
Dead Trigger 2 yes
DeadCore no
Dear Esther no
Death Stranding no
Deep Rock Galactic no
Defcon Steam yes
Desperados 3 yes
Destiny 2 Steam via GeForce Now yes
Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition Steam yes
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Steam yes
Devil Daggers Steam yes
Devil May Cry 5 Steam yes
Devolverland Expo no
DiRT Rally yes
Diablo 2 yes
Diablo 2 Lord of Destruction yes
Diablo 3 Blizzard Battle.net App, Blizzard yes
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Blizzard Battle.net App yes
Dicey Dungeons Steam yes
Dirt 4 Steam yes
Dirt Rally Cracked yes
Disco Elysium GOG, Steam, Mac App Store yes
Divinity: Original Sin no
Divinity: Original Sin II Steam, App Store yes
Dolphin Emulator (Super Smash Bros Melee) Emulation + rom yes
Dominions 5 Steam yes
Don't Starve Together Steam yes
Doom Steam yes
Doom (2016) no
Doom 3 (dhewm3) Steam yes
Dota Underlords Steam yes
Downwell Steam yes
Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition GOG yes
Dragon Quest VIII iOS IPA sideloaded yes
Dragon Quest XI no
Dragon Raja iOS yes
Drawful 2 Steam yes
Dreamfall Chapters Steam yes
Dungeon Warfare 2 iOS IPA sideloaded yes
Dust: An Elysian Tail Steam yes
Dying Light yes
EMERGENCY 20 Steam yes
EVE Echoes no
EVE Online no
Earth Defense Force 4.1 no
Empire: Total War Mac App Store yes
Endless Space 2 Steam yes
Enter the Gungeon Epic Games Launcher yes
Epic Seven no
Euro Truck Simulator 2 Steam yes
Europa Universalis IV Steam yes
Everspace GOG yes
Exapunks GOG yes
F1 2017 yes
F1 2020 no
F1 Mobile Racing yes
FIFA 20 no
FTL: Faster Than Light Steam yes
Factorio Steam yes
Fall Guys no
Fallout 2 Steam in Windows via Parallels yes
Fallout 4 Steam yes
Fallout Classic no
Fallout: New Vegas Steam via Prallels 16 on Windows 10 ARM, Steam yes
Far Cry 2 Cracked yes
Far Cry 3 Epic Games Launcher in Windows via Parallels yes
Farming Simulator (2019) Steam yes
Farming Simulator 2017 Steam yes
Farming Smulator 2013 Steam yes
Fear 3 Steam yes
Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark GOG yes
Final Fantasy Brave Exvius no
Final Fantasy VII Steam yes
Final Fantasy XIV Direct download from SE. yes
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers yes
Firewatch Steam yes
Flashing Lights Steam yes
FlatOut 2 Steam yes
Football Manager 2000 Steam yes
Football Manager 2021 Steam yes
Fortnite Epic Games Launcher, GeForce Now yes
Forza Horizon 4 no
Forza Motorsport 7 no
Fritz 17 no
Frostpunk no
Furi no
GRIP Combat Racing no
Game Dev Tycoon Steam yes
Gang Beasts no
Garry's Mod no
GeForce Now GeForce Now yes
Genshin Impact no
Geometry Dash Steam yes
Gnomoria Steam yes
Golf with your friends Steam yes
Gothic 1 Steam yes
Gothic 2 Gold Edition Steam yes
Grand Theft Auto 3 (GTA III) iOS IPA sideloaded yes
Grand Theft Auto IV Steam, Steam via Parallels on Windows 10 ARM yes
Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) Steam, Steam via Parallels 16 on Windows 10 for ARM yes
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas iOS (App Store), Steam, Mac App Store yes
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City iOS (App Store), iOS IPA sideloaded yes
Graveyard Keeper Steam yes
Grid AutoSport iOS IPA sideloaded yes
Griftlands (Early Access) Steam yes
Grim Dawn Steam yes
Grim Fandango Remastered Steam yes
Gris GOG yes
Groove Coaster no
Guild Wars no
Guild Wars 2 yes
Hacknet no
Hades Steam yes
Halo no
Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (The Master Chief Collection) Steam via Parallels 16 on Windows 10 for ARM yes
Hearthstone Blizzard Battle.net App yes
Hearts of Iron IV Steam yes
Heroes of the Storm Blizzard yes
Hitman yes
Hitman 2 Steam yes
Hitman Absolution Steam yes
Hollow Knight Steam yes
Homefront Steam yes
Hotline Miami no
House Flipper Steam yes
House of the Dying Sun no
Human Resource Machine Steam yes
INSIDE yes
Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition GOG (via GOG Galaxy) yes
Ikaruga Steam yes
Imperator: Rome Steam yes
Infectonator 3: Apocalypse Steam yes
Infinifactory Steam yes
Inside Steam yes
Insurgency Steam yes
Insurgency Sandstorm no
Interplanetary: Enhanced Edition Steam yes
Into the Breach Steam yes
Jackbox Party Pack 3 Steam, Mac App Store yes
Jagged Alliance Gold Steam yes
Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast Steam yes
Jet Set Radio no
Kentucky Road Zero Steam yes
Kerbal Space Program Steam yes
Killing Floor 2 Epic Games Launcher yes
Kingdoms & Castles Steam yes
Krunker Web, Standalone yes
L.A. Noire Steam yes
LEGO Batman 3 Beyond Gotham Epic Games Launcher yes
LEGO DC Super-Villains Steam yes
LEGO Star Wars The Complete Saga Steam yes
League of Legends Riot Games Launcher yes
Left 4 Dead no
Left 4 Dead 2 Steam yes
Legend of Grimrock Steam yes
Legend of Keepers Steam yes
Legends of Runeterra iOS yes
Life Is Strange Steam yes
Limbo Steam yes
Lunar: Silver Star Story Touch Mac App Store yes
MX vs ATV (Reflex) Steam yes
Machinarium no
Mad Max Steam yes
Madden 21 no
Mafia 3 no
Mafia II Definitive Edition Cracked yes
Mafia III (DE) Steam yes
Magic: The Gathering Arena yes
Manifold Garden Steam yes
Marble Blast Gold no
Mario Galaxy (Dolphin Wii) no
Mario Sunshine (Dolphin GameCube) yes
Marvel Strike Force iOS yes
Mass Effect Steam yes
Mass Effect 2 Steam, Steam on Crossover 20 on Big Sur Beta 11.1 yes
Mass Effect 3 no
Medieval II: Total War Steam yes
Mega Man 11 Steam yes
Megaquarium Steam yes
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Steam in Windows via Parallels yes
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Steam in Windows via Parallels yes
Metro 2033 no
Metro 2033 Redux Steam in Windows via Parallels yes
Metro Exodus Steam yes
Metro Last Light Redux Blizzard yes
MicroTwon Steam yes
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor yes
Minecraft Minecraft launcher yes
Minecraft (+ FTB modpacks) no
Minecraft (iOS) iOS IPA sideloaded yes
Minecraft: Java Edition Minecraft.net yes
Mini Metro Steam yes
Monster Train CrossOver yes
Monument Valley iOS yes
My Summer Car Steam yes
Naruto Online web browser yes
Need for Speed - No limits iOS IPA sideloaded yes
Neoverse Steam yes
Neverwinter original installer yes
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Steam yes
Nexomon Steam yes
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom no
Noita Steam yes
Northgard Steam yes
Obduction GOG, Mac App Store yes
Offworld Trading Company Steam yes
Old School RuneScape Jagex yes
Opus Magnum GOG yes
Ori and the Blind Forest Steam yes
Outer Wilds Epic Games Launcher yes
Overgrowth no
Overwatch no
Oxygen Not Included Steam yes
Paladins no
Paper Mario: TTYD (Dolphin Emulator) Dolphin yes
Papers, Please Steam yes
Parkitect Steam yes
PascalsWager (version 1.6.2) iOS IPA sideloaded yes
Pasmophobia no
Path of Exile no
Pathfinder:Kingmaker Steam yes
Penumbra Overture no
Persona 4 Golden Steam in Windows 10 via Parallels yes
Phasmophobia Steam yes
Pillars of Eternity Steam yes
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Steam yes
Pinball Dreams no
Plague Inc Steam yes
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition GOG (via GOG Galaxy) yes
Planet Coaster yes
Planetary Annihilation: TITANS Steam yes
Planetside 2 no
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) iOS IPA sideloaded yes
Pokemon Go no
Poly Bridge 2 Steam yes
Portal Steam yes
Portal 2 Steam yes
Portal Stories: Mel no
Post Void Steam yes
Postal 2 no
Prison Architect Steam yes
Professor Layton and the Curious Village iOS IPA sideloaded yes
Project Cars Steam yes
Project Highrise Steam yes
Puyo Puyo Champions no
RUINER no
RUNNING WITH RIFLES no
Ragnarok M - Eternal Love no
Railroad Tycoon 2: Platinum no
Rainbow Six Siege no
Ravenfield Steam yes
Red Dead Redemption 2 no
Redie no
Resident Evil 2 (2019) no
Resident Evil 3 (2020) no
Rigs of Rods (RoR) yes
RimWorld Steam yes
Rise of Industry Steam yes
Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade no
Rise of the Tomb Raider Steam yes
Risen 1 Steam yes
Risen 3 Titan Lords Steam yes
Risk of Rain 2 no
Rocket League Steam yes
Rocksmith no
Rocksmith 2014 no
Rocksmith 2014 Edition - Remastered Steam yes
Rogue Company no
Rome: Total War Steam yes
Ruiner no
RuneScape Jagex yes
Running with Rifles Steam yes
Rust Steam yes
SCP Secret Laboratory no
Salt and Sanctuary Steam yes
Samurai Jack Apple Arcade yes
Scrap Mechanic no
Scrap Mechanics Steam yes
Second Galaxy iOS yes
Second Life direct download, Secondlife.com yes
SecondLife viewer yes
Sekiro no
Serious Sam 3 Steam yes
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Steam yes
Shadow Warrior 2 Steam yes
Shadow of the Tomb Raider yes
ShellShock Live yes
Shenzhen I/O no
SimCity no
SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition App Store yes
Simmiland Steam yes
Skullgirls Steam yes
Sky: Children of the Light iOS yes
Skyforge no
Slay the Spire Steam yes
Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition Steam yes
Slime Rancher Steam, Epic Games Launcher yes
Soma Steam yes
Sonic Mania Steam yes
Sonic Robo Blast 2: Kart no
Soul Knight Mac App Store yes
South Park Phone Destroyer no
South Park: The Stick of Truth no
SouthPark Phone Destroyer iOS IPA sideloaded yes
Space Crew Steam yes
Space Engineers no
Space Haven Steam yes
Spelunky Steam yes
Spelunky 2 Steam yes
Spintires (MudRunner) no
Spintires Original Steam yes
Star Trek Online Steam yes
Star Wars Battlefront II no
Star Wars Battlefront II (classic, 2005) Steam yes
Star Wars: Empire at War Steam yes
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Steam yes
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 yes
Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition Steam yes
Star Wars: The Old Republic SWTOR Client yes
StarCraft II Blizzard yes
StarCraft Remastered no
Starbound Steam yes
Stardew Valley Steam, iOS yes
Starship Titanic Steam yes
Stellaris GOG yes
Stepmania 5.3 OutFox Github or App Store yes
Stick Fight: The Game no
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition Cracked yes
Street Fighter IV no
Street Fighter V no
Street Legal Racing Redline Steam yes
Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones GOG yes
Subnautica Steam yes
Subway Surf Mac App Store yes
Sunless Sea Steam yes
Super Hexagon no
Super World Box via Developer yes
SuperTux no
Superhot Steam yes
Superliminal yes
Surviving Mars Steam yes
Synthetik Ultimate Steam yes
System Shock 2 Steam yes
Tabletop Simulator Steam yes
Talisman: Digital Edition Steam yes
Tank Mechanic Simulator Steam yes
Tannenberg Steam yes
Team Fortress 2 Steam yes
Temple of Elemental Evil no
Terraria Steam yes
The Banner Saga Steam yes
The Battle For Middle Earth Disk yes
The Battle for Wesnoth Steam yes
The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ Steam yes
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Steam yes
The Darkness II Steam yes
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion no
The Elder Scrolls Online Steam yes
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Steam yes
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Steam yes
The Escapists 2 Steam yes
The Evil Within Steam, direct download yes
The Evil Within 2 direct download yes
The Flame in the Flood Steam yes
The Forest Steam in Windows via Parallels yes
The Legend of Pirates Online The game is downloaded through the official launcher available on the game's website, www.tlopo.com. yes
The Long Dark Steam, Epic Games Launcher yes
The Pathless yes
The Sims 2 Super Collection Mac App Store yes
The Sims 3 Origin yes
The Sims 4 Origin yes
The Stanley Parable Steam yes
The Walking Dead Steam yes
The Way Steam yes
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director's Cut Steam yes
The Witness iOS yes
The Wolf Among Us Steam yes
Thief Simulator Steam yes
Thimbleweed Park Steam yes
This War of Mine Epic Games Launcher yes
Titanfall 2 no
To the Moon no
Tomb Raider yes
Torchlight no
Torchlight II GOG, Epic Games Launcher yes
Torchlight III no
Torment: Tides of Numenera Steam yes
Total War: MEDIEVAL II - Definitive Edition Steam yes
Total War: NAPOLEON - Definitive Edition Steam yes
Total War: ROME II - Emperor Edition Steam yes
Total War: Shogun 2 Steam yes
Total War: Three Kingdoms yes
Total War: Warhammer II yes
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Steam yes
Totally Reliable Delivery Service Beta Steam yes
Towers of Everland Apple Arcade yes
Townscaper Steam yes
Trackmanie Turbo Ubisoft Connect yes
Train Simulator 2021 Steam yes
Train Valley 2 Steam yes
Transistor Steam yes
Transport Fever (1) Steam yes
Transport Fever 2 no
Tree of savior no
Tricky Towers Steam yes
Tropico 4 Steam yes
Tropico 6 Steam yes
Two Point Hospital Steam yes
Tyranny Steam yes
Ultimate Chicken Horse Steam yes
Undermine Steam yes
Undertale Steam yes
Universe Sandbox Steam yes
Universim Steam yes
Unrailed no
Unreal Tournament 2004 no
Untitled Goose Game Steam, itch.io ( https://househouse.itch.io/untitled-goose-game ) yes
Use Your Words Steam yes
V4 no
VA-11 Hall-A Cyberpunk Bartender Action no
VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action Steam yes
Valorant no
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines no
Vaporum Steam yes
Victoria II no
Wakfu no
War Thunder no
Warcraft III Reforged Blizzard yes
Warframe no
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn War - Game of the Year Edition no
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II Steam yes
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Chaos Rising Steam yes
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Retribution Steam yes
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Steam yes
Warlords Classic Mac App Store yes
Wasteland 2: Director's Cut Steam yes
Wasteland 3 Steam yes
Who's Your Daddy Steam yes
Witcher 3 Steam yes
Wizardry 8 no
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus no
World of Hex (v3.0.7) Mac App Store yes
World of Tanks Wargaming game center yes
World of Tanks Blitz App Store yes
World of Warcraft Blizzard Battle.net App, Blizzard yes
World of Warcraft (Classic) Blizzard Battle.net App yes
World of Warcraft 2.4.3 (Atlantiss private server) no
World of Warships Steam, Wargaming homepage yes
Worms Ultimate Mayhem Steam yes
Wreckfest Steam yes
X-Plane 10 (10.51r2) DVD install transported from older 32bit Mac (see notes) yes
X-Plane 11 yes
X-Plane Mobile iOS IPA sideloaded yes
XCOM 2 Steam yes
Xenonauts no
Ziggurat 2 yes
osu! no
v4 iOS yes

Browse 400+ Game Performance Reports for Apple Silicon Macs
News



2020-12-02 Baldur's Gate III: Patch 3 released, adds support for Rosetta 2 via @MrMacRight

2020-12-02 Apple names Disco Elysium "Mac Game of the Year 2020" via @__tosh

2020-12-02 Mac version of Metro: Exodus in the works according to 4A Games via @Andytizer

Macs



Traditionally Macs are not considered very gaming friendly.

Compared to Windows PCs the Mac game library is smaller and PCs
typically come with broader support for GPUs many games get optimized for.

With the latest Apple Silicon Macs this is about to change.

Apple currently offers 3 different systems on their new Apple Silicon architecture.
The MacBook Air (M1), the MacBook Pro 13" (M1) as well as the Mac mini (M1).

While all 3 come with slightly different thermal design approaches
and various options like 8GB vs 16GB of RAM
and in the case of the MacBook Air options for 7 vs 8 GPU cores
first real-world tests indicate that all variants of the Apple Silicon Macs
are in the same ballpark when it comes to gaming.

That said, make sure to check the sheet for performance reports
about the games and specs you care about.

MacBook Air (M1)

MacBook Pro 13" (M1)

Mac mini (M1)






Performance



With only 8GB to 16GB of RAM and an integrated GPU as part of the Apple Silicon SoC
many people were suprised by how well the new ARM based Macs perform.

Here is one of the best direct comparison reviews so far illustrating the M1 performance:




Max Tech compared the Apple Silicon M1 Mac mini 16GB
to an Intel based Mac mini with i7 CPU, 64GB (!) and an eGPU w/ AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
using a fairly comprehensive range of real-world workloads.






Controllers



There are many different controllers marketed as compatible with iOS and Macs
but only a few are officially supported by Apple across
the whole Apple ecosystem for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV and Mac.

This can cause quite some frustration when you find out that the controllers you just bought
are only supported on some devices under some conditions.

If you are looking for high quality controllers with broad platform support
the controllers listed here are the ones we recommend.

Xbox One Wireless Controller with Bluetooth (Model 1708)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Xbox Adaptive Controller

PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller

Apple on controller support: HT210414






Games



When it comes to gaming first real-world benchmarks are showing
incredible results for all of the newly released M1 Apple Silicon Macs based on ARM.

With many games jumping in game performance from barely playable on Intel Macs
to buttery smooth 60 FPS on Apple Silicon.

The following is the most comprehensive list for gaming benchmarks
on Apple Silicon Macs. It is updated regularly and open for contribution.

To support the maintenance and further improvement of this website
we may link to relevant product pages on external services such as Amazon.

As Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.



TitlePlayableDistributionEnvironmentAPIResolutionExternal Monitor?FPSSettingsSpecsNotesSource