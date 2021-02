Apple Silicon Games

Popular Game Searches



Traditionally Macs are not considered very gaming friendly.Compared to Windows PCs the Mac game library is smaller and PCstypically come with broader support for GPUs many games get optimized for.With the latest Apple Silicon Macs this is about to change.Apple currently offers 3 different systems on their new Apple Silicon architecture.The MacBook Air (M1) , the MacBook Pro 13" (M1) as well as the Mac mini (M1) While all 3 come with slightly different thermal design approachesand various options like 8GB vs 16GB of RAMand in the case of the MacBook Air options for 7 vs 8 GPU cores first real-world tests indicate that all variants of the Apple Silicon Macsare in the same ballpark when it comes to gaming.That said, make sure to check the sheet for performance reportsabout the games and specs you care about.